Krispy Kreme, the renowned doughnut chain based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set to expand its global presence by opening its first stores in Germany early next year, following the company’s successful launch in Paris in December.

The expansion into Germany will begin in Berlin, with plans to collaborate with the restaurant group ISH Kreme, which currently manages 300 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants across the European country.

Krispy Kreme’s venture into Germany marks a continuing strategy to grow its international footprint, which currently includes more than 35 countries.

