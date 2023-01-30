(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme knows the way to many hearts.

The company released this year’s limited edition Valentine’s Day donuts.

The new heart-shaped treats include donuts filled with Hershey’s chocolate or dipped in Hershey’s caramel icing.

If you buy a dozen of them, you will also get your donuts in a Choc-Full-of-Love box.

They are now available to order at participating locations.

Click here if a Krispy Kreme near you is selling these holiday treats.

