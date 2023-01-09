(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is starting off the new year with a new treat.

The donut franchise collaborated with the international company Biscoff Cookies to bring three new donuts to the US.

Two will have Biscoff cookie butter icing, while the third will be a Biscoff cheesecake donut.

Biscoff’s are spiced shortbread cookies with a deep caramel flavor.

