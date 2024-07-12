Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 87th anniversary with a special promotion.

Customers can enjoy a dozen of the chain’s Original Glazed donuts for just 87 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The offer is limited to two dozen per customer in-store and via drive-thru, and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery. To redeem online, use the code BDAY.

Founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme began by selling doughnuts to grocery stores. The irresistible scent of doughnut-making soon attracted passersby, who asked to buy hot, fresh doughnuts directly. In response, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed donuts on the sidewalk.

Nearing nine decades later, Krispy Kreme continues to evolve its menu with a wide range of delicious doughnut innovations.

This sweet deal is a perfect way to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s milestone and enjoy its iconic glazed donuts at a fraction of the usual cost.

