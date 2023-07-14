Krispy Kreme is ringing in its 86th year of delectable treats with an offer that is sure to delight doughnut enthusiasts.

In celebration of this milestone, the company is presenting customers with the opportunity to indulge in a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents when purchasing a dozen at the regular price.

Starting Friday, doughnut aficionados can take advantage of this incredible deal by visiting their nearest Krispy Kreme location, utilizing the convenient drive-thru, or even placing orders online.

To unlock the discounted price, online customers simply need to enter the promo code “86YEARS” during the checkout process. However, it’s important to note that online orders are limited to a single box of the discounted dozen.

For those who prefer the in-store experience, Krispy Kreme is generously offering the chance to secure up to four dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at the phenomenal price of only 86 cents per dozen.

Krispy Kreme has become renowned for its hot and fresh doughnuts, made from a secret recipe dating back to 1937. Since its humble beginnings, the company has expanded to more than 1,000 locations worldwide, delighting doughnut lovers of all ages with their irresistible range of flavors and limited-time specials.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.