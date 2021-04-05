Krispy Kreme announces new Oreo cookie glazed doughnuts

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has announced a new doughnut with Oreo as a starring player.

For a limited time, the company is offering two new doughnuts, the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

Starting TODAY, don’t walk, run to your closest shop to try our two all NEW @OREO Cookie Glazed doughnuts! 💙😍🍩 #krispykreme #OREO #doughnuts 4/5 through 4/18 only. Participating US shops. All details found here https://t.co/7m0wiCzHym pic.twitter.com/wYKcI3RxQv — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 5, 2021

The Oreo Glazed Doughnut is a traditional glazed doughnut covered in Oreo cookie glaze and filled with cookies and creme. It has an icing drizzle and cookie pieces on top.

The Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut takes the Oreo Glazed Doughnut and tops it with chocolate icing and half of an Oreo cookie on top.

Krispy Kreme said the doughnuts will be available through April 18.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.