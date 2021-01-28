Kraft is giving 1,000 people pink, candy-flavored mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day

If you have been looking for a special and unique way to tell your loved one how you feel, Kraft may have the perfect gift for you.

Kraft is sending 1,000 people candy mac and cheese.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re giving 1,000 lucky lovebirds the chance to turn their mac and cheese into sweet, pink #CandyKraftMacAndCheese. To enter and see official rules, visit: https://t.co/4IVysaCuYy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 2/8/2021 pic.twitter.com/gOFvEr6D5Z — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) January 27, 2021

“This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy,” the company said. “Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things.”

Kraft said the concoction uses their traditional mac and cheese, but it includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac and cheese pink “and add hints of sweet candy flavor.”

Those interested in trying the unusual creation must enter online.

Winners will then receive a box of mac and cheese with the special flavor packet on Valentine’s Day.

The contest is open until Feb. 8. For more information, click here.

