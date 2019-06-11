Kraft introduces ‘Salad Frosting’ to get kids to eat more veggies

(WSVN) - Kraft is giving parents a new method of getting their children to eat more vegetables.

The food company launched “Salad Frosting” — which, spoiler alert, is just ranch dressing.

Sometimes parenting means bending the truth. That’s why we made limited edition Kraft Salad “Frosting,” the easy way to get your kids to eat their greens. Tweet your best parent lie using #LieLikeAParent #contest for a chance to win your own Salad “Frosting.” Details in bio. pic.twitter.com/APxB3PHu2s — Kraft (@KraftBrand) June 10, 2019

They hope the new name and packaging helps convince picky eaters to try more greens and vegetables.

The brand also asked parents to share the best lie they’ve told their kids by using the hash tag #LieLikeAParent.

