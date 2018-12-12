Kotex tampons voluntary recalled after reports of pieces being left in body

(WSVN) - A voluntary recall has been issued for Kotex tampons after reports of pieces of the tampon breaking off in the body.

Kimberly-Clark, the parent company for Kotex has issued a voluntary recall its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency. The sanitary products were sold throughout the United States and Canada.

According to a press release for the company, the recall is limited to lots that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018.

The company said there have been reports of the tampon unraveling after being removed from the body, and in some cases, even breaking off inside, causing users to seek medical attention to have the pieces removed.

There have also been reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other issues.

People with the tampons should stop using them immediately and seek medical help if they begin to suffer any symptoms.

For more information, click here.

Kotex has also has more information here.

