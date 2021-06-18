(WSVN) - Kohl’s will not be open to shoppers on Thanksgiving.

For the second year in a row, the company has decided to give employees the holiday off.

“Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week last year, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” the company said in a statement.

Kohl’s said customers will still be able to shop online and using the app on Thanksgiving.

The company said they will announce hours for Black Friday on a later date.

Other major retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also closed on Thanksgiving Day.

