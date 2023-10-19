OMAHA, Neb. (WSVN) — A tiny kitten named Thorn received a life-saving transfusion of Siberian Husky blood over the weekend, thanks to a quick-thinking team at a Humane Society in Nebraska.

Thorn, the frail feline, was found covered in fleas, critically low on blood, and in dire condition at the Nebraska Humane Society. The situation turned critical as there wasn’t enough time to locate a matching blood type from a fellow cat, prompting an unconventional solution – a blood donation from a Siberian Husky.

Dr. Katie James, NHS Associate Veterinarian, recalled the initial shock and eventual success of the procedure.

“I think I terrified a couple of other people when I said, ‘Let’s get a dog to transfuse into a cat.’ But, clearly, it worked!” she explained.

In a surprising twist, Thorn’s transformation post-transfusion left everyone in awe.

“We joked that he is as active as he is and as hungry as he is because he has some Siberian Husky blood in him now,” Dr. James shared.

The Siberian Husky hero behind this life-saving gesture, Brett Michaels, is now seeking a new home. Additionally, Thorn was named after the song “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” inspired by Brett’s name.

While Thorn’s road to recovery includes a brief stint with dog blood, it’s proof that the staff at the Nebraska Humane Society is dedicated in ensuring the welfare of the shelter’s animals.

The Nebraska Humane Society expects Thorn and his brothers to be ready for adoption in approximately four weeks.

