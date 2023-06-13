LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSVN) – A Las Vegas officer made a risky rescue after receiving calls from concerned drivers about a trapped kitten on the side of a busy highway.

The officer went to try and grab it, although the kitten wasn’t very interested in being saved, attempting to flee the scene.

Video footage shows the trooper pursuing and capturing the young feline, which was eventually adopted by a family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.