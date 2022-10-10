(WSVN) - They say curiosity killed the cat but this time it sent one to infinity and beyond.

A kitten in Boston, now named Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” franchise, got her head stuck in a clear jar.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston found the 6-month-old kitten and eventually got her head freed from the container.

Buzz was taken to a nearby adoption center and is in good health.

