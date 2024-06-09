(WSVN) - How’s this for an unexpected new flavor? Kit Kat and Heinz took to social media to tease a possible collaboration.

Introducing the KitKat’Chup Flavor Bar. The prototype features dark red ketchup-flavored chocolate around the classic wafer.

The bizarre combo comes from a viral trend started on TikTok showing people dipping Kit Kat bars in ketchup.

Some people say it works surprisingly well, while others argue it’s just as bad as one might think.

Although this candy bar currently doesn’t exist, many are considering trying it out if it becomes a reality.

