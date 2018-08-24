‘Kissing bugs’ carry dangerous disease into US, cases found in Florida

**Embargo: Atlanta, GA** The Atlanta-based CDC says kissing bugs are to blame for an illness that is making people sick.

(WSVN) - A dangerous disease caused by insects called “kissing bugs” has sickened about 300,000 people in the U.S., including Florida residents, the American Heart Association reports.

According to the AHA, the sickness is called Chagas disease, which is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, or the “kissing bug.” The disease has spread to areas where it was not usually seen, the AHA said.

Florida is among the states in the U.S. that have been known to have cases of the Chagas disease, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, along with other southern states like Texas and California.

The AHA reported an estimated amount of 300,000 cases in the United States.

These “kissing bugs” usually operate at nighttime, Fox 23 reported, crawling onto people, dogs and other mammals to eat. When they feast, they usually leave behind feces that can cause an infection if it gets underneath the skin. In children, this may cause brain swelling, which would be fatal.

Texas A&M and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers said symptoms of those who might be affected are:

fatigue

body aches

rash

swollen eyelids

Fox 23 said those who suffer from the disease can usually be treated with anti-parasitic medication.

The CDC said, however, that these bugs rarely infest indoors.

For more information on the disease, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.