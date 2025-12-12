LONDON (AP) — King Charles III said Friday that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year because of early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctor’s orders.

Charles, 77, revealed the information in a recorded message broadcast on British television Friday as part of a campaign to encourage people to take advantage of screening that can detect cancer in its early stages when it is easiest to treat.

