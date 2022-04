(WSVN) - Some chocolates are being recalled over possible salmonella contamination.

Kinder’s Mix Chocolate Treats Basket were sold in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Kinder’s Happy Moments Chocolate and Crispy Wafer Assortment were sold in the San Francisco Bay area and Nevada.

You can find refund information on the FDA website.

