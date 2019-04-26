Kids II recalls approximately 700,000 rocking sleepers due to infant fatalities

Kids II is recalling approximately 700,000 rocking sleepers after reports of infant fatalities were made due to the product.

The recall for all models of rocking sleepers from the company was issued on Friday after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or under other circumstances while in the product.

Five infants have died while in the product since it was released in 2012.

For a list of all Kid II Rocking Sleepers that are part of the recall, click here.

Customers are advised to stop using the product immediately and contact the company at 1-866-869-7954 for a refund or voucher.

The products were sold at major retailers nationwide including Walmart and Target.

