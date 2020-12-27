KFC to launch game console that also warms chicken

(WSVN) - As if a Lifetime movie wasn’t strange enough, KFC has created a game console that warms chicken.

The KFConsole is shaped like a bucket and has a built-in chamber to keep chicken warm while gamers play.

According to CNN, the KFConsole is powered by Intel Processors and has one terabyte of data storage.

The fast-food chain partnered with Cooler Master to build the gaming console, saying it has a built-in cooling system to keep the hardware at a normal temperature.

The console is expected to launch in 2021.

