KFC now serving Chicken and Waffles, available for limited time only

(WSVN) - Brunch just got a whole lot tastier and a little cheaper, all thanks to KFC.

Colonel Sanders is getting his groove on as Kentucky Fried Chicken rolls out a new dish that will have you asking for seconds — chicken and waffles!

That’s right. Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles together with sweet syrup. And that’s all you fine folks need to hear. pic.twitter.com/3VOgKK1PWb — KFC (@kfc) November 12, 2018

The new addition features the restaurant’s signature fried chicken covered with sweet maple syrup and served with belgian-style, sugar-coated waffles. You can also get it as a sandwich,

Chicken and waffles will be on the menu for a limited time only.

You can get them before the end of the year.

