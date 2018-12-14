KFC makes firelog that smells like fried chicken

(WSVN) - If you love the smell of fried chicken while roasting marshmallows, then you may be in luck.

KFC teamed up with Enviro-log to to roll out a special firelog that smells like their classic fried chicken.

“Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, ‘How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?’ the company wrote in a statement.

The firelog is made out of 100 percent recycled materials, and can burn for up to 2.5 to 3 hours.

The log sells for $18.99, but unfortunately, those hoping to get their hands on the chicken-scented product are out of luck. The firelog sold out just hours after the initial announcement.

So far, there is no word on if and when they will have more in stock.

Boy howdy, did those go fast! Apologies to those who weren't able to snag one, and to those who did, enjoy the best smelling fire you've ever smelled in your life! — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

