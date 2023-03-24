Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is bringing the heat to the chicken nugget game with the introduction of its new KFC Nuggets. Made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices, these nuggets are a must-try for chicken lovers.

After a successful test run in 2022, KFC is now making its new nuggets a permanent fixture on its menus at participating locations nationwide. Starting Monday, customers can enjoy the new nuggets as a snack, part of a meal or even as an appetizer.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can – hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” said KFC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nick Chavez, in a press release. “Simply put, you’ve never had chicken nuggets like these – they’re the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait. Now that’s Finger-Lickin’ Good!”

Customers can choose from five, eight, 12, or 36-piece options, with prices starting at $3.49. The nuggets can also be paired with any of KFC’s famous sauces, including KFC Sauce, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch.

KFC’s new nuggets are the perfect addition to any meal and offer a new way to enjoy the signature taste of KFC’s Original Recipe. With the chicken nugget wars heating up, KFC is reminding customers that when it comes to great taste, there’s only one original fried chicken expert – KFC.

