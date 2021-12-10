If you have been missing the smell of fried chicken as you warm yourself around the camp fire, well KFC has you covered.

The company is bringing back its one-of-a-kind firelog that smells like fried chicken.

KFC Firelogs are back, with a finger lickin’ good getaway to the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin. Grab your Firelog on https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV or download the KFC app for a chance to enter to win! NO PUR NEC. 21+ Ends 12/31/21. Rules: https://t.co/PqNZI1kX6D pic.twitter.com/Kaq9Ju7KVU — KFC (@kfc) December 7, 2021

“Now with an even crispier scent, the limited-edition firelog is designed to fill your home with the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken,” the product description reads.

The firelog is listed on Walmart’s website for $15.60 and can burn for up to 2.5 to 3 hours.

However, along with a purchase of the 2021 edition of the firelog, the company is launching a sweepstakes with a KFC-themed getaway at a as the grand prize.

The winner will get a special three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people at a luxury cabin in Kentucky.

For more information, click here.

