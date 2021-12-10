If you have been missing the smell of fried chicken as you warm yourself around the camp fire, well KFC has you covered.

The company is bringing back its one-of-a-kind firelog that smells like fried chicken.

“Now with an even crispier scent, the limited-edition firelog is designed to fill your home with the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken,” the product description reads.

The firelog is listed on Walmart’s website for $15.60 and can burn for up to 2.5 to 3 hours.

However, along with a purchase of the 2021 edition of the firelog, the company is launching a sweepstakes with a KFC-themed getaway at a as the grand prize.

The winner will get a special three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people at a luxury cabin in Kentucky.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox