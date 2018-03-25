ATLANTA (WSVN) — Unlike Texas, not everything is bigger in Texas — but the Key lime pie certainly is.

Florida Keys chef Bobby Stoky and his team went into the record books after they made the world’s biggest Key lime pie in Atlanta, Saturday.

The pie, measuring eight feet in diameter, was served to 2,000 shoppers at Lenox Square, a shopping center in Atlanta’s Buckhead district.

Stoky said the dessert contained 6,000 Key limes, 55 gallons of sweetened condensed milk and 200 pounds of graham crackers.

He said he wanted to bring awareness to the Keys’ continued recovery from Hurricane Irma.

