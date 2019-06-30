Key West joins WorldPride NYC with 100-foot section of historic Sea-to-Sea flag

(WSVN) - It’s all rainbows and sunshine in New York as Key West joins WorldPride in a historic celebration.

Key West residents are taking a 100-foot-long section of their 1.25-mile-long rainbow flag to the WorldPride March in the Big Apple, Sunday.

They’re representing South Florida’s LGBTQ community at the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Representatives will unfurl the historic Sea-to-Sea flag during Sunday’s march.

