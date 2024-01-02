LONDON (WSVN) – The Key West High School Marching Band, known as the “Marching Conchs,” brought their musical talents across the Atlantic to ring in 2024 with a stellar performance in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

Having received a special invitation, the Marching Conchs embarked on their journey to England after raising nearly $400,000 to cover the expenses.

On Monday, the band showcased their musical talents by playing hits like The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Blondie’s “One Way or Another” along the two-mile route.

Hundreds of thousands gathered to take in the event, which compares to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with millions more watching on TV.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.