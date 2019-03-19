Keurig teams up with Anheuser-Busch to release home cocktail maker

(WSVN) - Ever wanted a nice relaxing cocktail, but you didn’t feel like making one? Well soon, all you will have to do is press a button and your drink will be ready.

Keurig has teamed up with Anheuser-Busch to release the Drinkworks machine.

The machine uses liquid-filled pods to create dozens of drinks, ranging from an Old Fashioned to a lager.

The machine runs for about $300, but each pod will cost about $4.

To pre-order yours, click here.

