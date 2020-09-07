Kentucky police pull over driver with hand-drawn license plate

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WSVN) — Police in Kentucky pulled over a driver with an interesting “license plate.”

Millersburg Police posted a picture on Facebook showing what appears to be a hand-drawn Kentucky license plate.

Millersburg Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on 9/2/2020 after something just didn’t seem right about this… Posted by Millersburg Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 when they realized “something just didn’t seem right about this particular plate.”

Police said after further investigation, they determined the driver of the vehicle had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

Officers did not release the driver’s identity, but they did have a few words of advice: “Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

