STANTON, Ky. (WSVN) — A Halloween horror display led to a debate and an arrest in Lexington, Kentucky.

Powell County resident Stephan Marcum allegedly decided to decorate his lawn with fake bodies and put them in trash bags made to resemble body bags.

But officials said the suspect took it further, labeling them with the names of local leaders — including the mayor, county attorney and zoning manager of his hometown of Stanton.

One of the effigies, labeled “district judge,” appeared to be hanging from a noose.

Police arrested Marcum on Saturday for terroristic threats after an attorney reported the display.

“At first I didn’t know what to think about it, because I actually drove by and seen it in his yard, and I’m thinking, you know, ‘Wow, you know, that’s kind of harsh,'” said Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes.

Free speech is protected, but legal experts say threats are not.

Marcum is being held on a $5,000 bond.

