Kentucky fisherman reels in massive goldfish with biscuit

DANVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) – A Kentucky fishermen was in for a big surprise after he reeled in a massive catch.

According to WKYT, Hunter Anderson pulled in what he believes to be a 20-pound goldfish or koi fish.

Anderson said he and his girlfriend were out when they decided to go fishing in a pond they knew had some goldfish or koi fish.

According to Fox News, Anderson didn’t have any bait on hand, so instead, he used a piece of a Lee’s Famous Recipe biscuit.

The biscuit proved to be a good choice of bait and Anderson made the monster catch, though the creature did put up a fight.

“It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought. It never ever wanted to give up. I’m lucky I got it in, but I didb and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it,” Anderson told Fox News.

Anderson’s sister, Cassie Anderson, snapped a photo of her brother carrying the monster fish.

Although the catch was impressive, Anderson went on to release the fish back into the pond where it swam away.

“I wanted to make sure it got back to the water safely so maybe a kid can catch it someday and be as happy as I was,” he said.

