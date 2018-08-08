Kentucky animal shelter cancels euthanization date after all pets get adopted

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WSVN) — A Kentucky animal shelter put out a desperate call for help, saying overcrowding meant many of their cats and dogs would need to be put down.

The Estill County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page Monday that they had run out of space for over 50 cats and dogs.

“Hey folks we need your help again!!! We have almost 40 cats and kittens in the shelter and have no where to put them….We’ve set a Euth date for Thursday the 9th,” the shelter wrote. “Also the dogs we have over 14 and need to make room so they will be on for Thursday also…Please come find your new family member today!!!”

The shelter’s message quickly spread, and they were able to cancel the euthanization date for the cats on Tuesday, just 24 hours after their post.

They soon posted an update, saying, “Only 4 or 5 dogs that need to be adopted or rescued before we can cancel the Euth date on them.”

By Wednesday morning, the facility officially canceled the euthanization date after all of the animals were adopted.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.