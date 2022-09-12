MIAMI (WSVN) - You can find a South Florida connection anywhere you go. 7News spoke to a Miami native, who lives in London who gave an American perspective to the British monarch.

On a cool and quiet Sunday, 7News met the Taylor family in their North London home. Tea time, on this day, was of the toy variety.

Amy and Chris Taylor have two daughters, but these parents come from very different backgrounds.

Chris is from Northern England and Amy was born in South Florida, the Kendall area to be exact.

“I moved here in 2014, finally got the visa and started working here, and then on my way home, I met my husband,” said Amy.

The rest, as they say, was history, and although not of the royal kind, their wedding was no less special.

Amy is a dual American and British citizen. She made it official as she stood next to a picture of Queen Elizabeth II, a queen that Amy, her adopted country, and the world have now lost.

“When I read about them all starting to gather at Balmour, I thought ‘Oh, no, she’s gonna go,'” said Amy. “When you just look at her historically, how she handled herself over the years with so many important people, you can’t not respect her.”

A photo shows their daughter Sadie pressed up against the TV during the queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

When asked what she thought is the biggest misconception when it comes to the monarchy, how Americans view the monarchy, Amy said, “Woo, good one — I think it’s hard to figure out what they do. When I think about the Queen, when I see what she does, I see her welcoming presidents all over the world, simply does it with so much class.”

Although from a perspective of someone who has lived on both sides of the pond, history here is literally everywhere.

“When you just walk around the streets, you can feel the history,” said Amy. “Every building you’re looking at, every monument, it’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of years old.”

As for the Taylor family, they travel back and forth to Florida quite a bit.

Amy shared some things that were shocking for her husband and stood as a huge difference from London.

“I think the weather for sure. He loves the heat, that you have to drive everywhere,” said Amy. “They’re star struck by his accent — you get over it.”

Amy said her family will be watching the funeral from their home.

