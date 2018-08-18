SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who went missing while visiting Paris, France, has been found safe.

Tariq Aleem Shabazz, who lives with his family in the Kendall area, was on vacation in Europe with his mother, Adelee Cabrera, and his younger brother. Last week, his mother said, the 17-year-old left their hotel room and did not return.

“My son left the hotel on Wednesday night, the night before we were scheduled to go home,” said Cabrera during a phone interview. “He packed both bags and left the hotel, and left a note basically saying that he was sorry for hurting us but now he was leaving, and we haven’t heard from him since.”

Saturday night, the teen’s grandmother, Rose Ariel, said she missed her grandson and wanted him to come home.

“Everyone is devastated. It’s very concerning,” she said.

Cabrera said her son’s note caught the family off guard. She said she wanted her son to know he’s loved.

“If he felt like he’s not loved, or if he felt like he was not cared for, that’s not the reality,” she said. “There’s a lot of people out there that have been posting and reposting, and everyone is looking for him, wishes him well and wants him to come home.”

Cabrera said the U.S. Embassy in Paris notified her that there had been sightings of her son since his disappearance.

The mother of three had been passing out fliers around the French capital.

Monday afternoon, Cabrera confirmed via Facebook that her son had bee located.

“I am eternally grateful for the love, outpouring of support from family, friends, ELIOR, STARR, French authorities, the embassy and all of the wonderfully kind strangers that have been with me throughout this trying time,” she wrote in her status.

Cabrera did not specify where her son was located.

She went on to ask for privacy at this time. “During this time it will be difficult to answer questions and comments, but please know I could not have done this without everyone’s messages of hope and community. Thank you again,” she wrote.

Shabazz attends Coral Reef High School, where he is a drama student.

In addition to the U.S. Embassy, international agencies and even private investigators searched for the teen.

