Kellogg’s recalls Honey Smacks cereal over Salmonella risk

(WSVN) - Kellogg’s is recalling its Honey Smacks cereal boxes due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The company is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages, with “best used by” date of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

Kellogg’s launched an investigation with a third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks, after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.

OUTBREAK: An outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat recalled cereal. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/YjqMTJbQYx — CDC (@CDCgov) June 15, 2018

According to the CDC, 73 people have fallen ill in 31 states, due to the outbreak. However, no deaths have been reported.

People who have purchased these packages are advised to throw them away or contact the company for a full refund.

No other Kellogg’s products have been affected by this recall.

