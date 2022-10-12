(WSVN) - Kellogg’s and a Tennessee company are releasing a holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed.

Sugarlands Distilling Company produced a rum-based liqueur with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg to add to the food company’s latest drink line in time for the season’s greetings.

The “Eggo-Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream” will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

You must be 21 and older to purchase.

