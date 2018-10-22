Keith Urban serenades dying fan at hospital bedside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WSVN) — A woman on her deathbed got her own personal concert from her favorite musician.

According to WTOL, 25-year-old Marissa English is battling with a host of conditions, including an inoperable cyst on her brain, severe scoliosis and cerebal palsy. Nurses said she just recently went into hospice care.

English’s ailments prevented her from attending Keith Urban’s sold out show in Toledo, Ohio. English is a huge fan of Urban’s and had bought tickets, but had to give them up.

“She has memorabilia from a couple of the other concerts we’ve been to. She has a T-shirt that we put on a pillow that’s beside her all the time,” English’s mother, Marlise Matthews, said. “It’s actually cute because she’ll pick up the pillow and hug it and kiss it (and) … she’ll point at it and say ‘Mr. Hottie.’”

When English’s nurses found out how much she loved the country star, they started a social media campaign urging Urban to visit her in the hospital.

The campaign proved to be successful, and Urban stopped by and paid a visit to English, Thursday, singing “Blue Ain’t Your Color” while holding English’s hand.

English could be seen mouthing the words alongside Urban.

WTOL reports that Urban later dedicated his show to English who he called his biggest fan.

