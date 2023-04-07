VENTURA COUNTY, CA. (WSVN) – Two former teachers of Donda Academy, a private school, owned by Kanye West are suing for $1 million, claiming wrongful termination.

“Things were just chaotic, there was no order, they didn’t have sound curriculum. My other serious complaint was that children were being given sushi every day, that was it. From January 17th until March 3rd the kids had sushi for lunch,” said Cecilia Hailey, one of the teachers suing.

Hailey and her daughter, Chekarey Byers, claimed they were fired from Donda Academy in March in retaliation for reporting code violations.

The suit also stated wages were often incorrect, the school didn’t have a nurse, and medications, sometimes expired, were stored in an unsecured closet.

West has not commented on this matter.

