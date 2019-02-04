Kansas man wins $22,000 lottery after fighting with wife over money spent on tickets

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WSVN) — A Kansas man won both the lottery and an argument with his wife after one of his tickets turned out to be worth $22,000.

According to the Kansas Lottery, Louis V. Kronawitter, Jr., an avid player, initially had a streak of luck when he won 10 free tickets in a lottery game.

Upon redeeming the tickets, Kronawitter discovered that one of the tickets was a winner for $22,000.

“Last Friday, I was sitting at my computer checking my stack of 2by2 and Pick 3 tickets when my wife came in the room bickering at me about how much I’d spent playing the Lottery,” said Kronawitter. “I always check my tickets twice on the Lottery’s website before taking them to a retailer. When I first checked the $22,000 winning ticket, I thought I had won another free ticket. When I checked it the second time, I realized it was worth much more than a free ticket! When I showed my wife how much I had won, she immediately quit bickering. We were both very surprised.”

Kronawitter said he believes another big win is still in his future.

“It’s hard to explain, but I’ve always known I’d win a big prize, and I still have that feeling,” said Kronawitter. “I play Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Kansas Cash, so maybe I’ll be back to claim a big jackpot.”

Kronawitter said he plans on giving some of the winnings to his church and using the rest to help his family.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.