Kansas man who planned to fire gun for New Year accidentally shoots self in stomach

KANSAS CITY, Kan, (WSVN) — A Kansas man is now in recovery after he accidentally shot himself while celebrating the New Year

According to Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the man was preparing to go out and shoot his .22 caliber handgun to ring in 2019.

However, when the man sat the gun down on the couch , he ended up shooting himself in the stomach.

Police said the man is expected to be OK.

It is unclear if he will face any charges.

