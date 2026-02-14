WITCHITA, Kans. (WSVN) — A Kansas couple celebrated their 72-year partnership this Valentine’s Day.

The Koepers met in college in the 1950s and married after graduating.

They raised three kids and spend time together after their retirement, collecting rocks and making jewelry.

“Be a good Valentine to each other and, it doesn’t always have to be a gift, but gifts are, are important too.” said June Koeper.

Koeper said that being there for each other when they are sick or having a bad day is key to a strong partnership.

