(WSVN) - The Kansas City Zoo welcomed a rare and adorable addition.

Officials shared a photo of its newest resident, a baby rhinoceros!

The critically-endangered Eastern black rhino calf was born on new year’s eve and is said to be in good health as it bonds with its mother.

Once its gender is known, the zoo will hold a naming contest.

