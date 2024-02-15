(CNN) — Two juveniles are among those detained in connection with Wednesday’s shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration rally, which left one dead and more than 20 wounded, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

At least 23 victims have been identified, including a 43-year-old woman who died, Graves said. The other 22 victims range in age from 8 to 47, Graves said, adding half are younger than 16.

The shooting appears to have been a “dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” Graves said, noting there is no indication of a “nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism.” On Wednesday, Graves said three people had been detained and an unspecified number of guns recovered by law enforcement.

Several law enforcement officials similarly told CNN the shooting was believed to have been the result of a personal dispute in the area, and not an attack on the celebration itself.

One of those officials said the three people in custody are all believed to have been involved in the dispute and that, initially, 10 people were questioned. The status of the other seven who were questioned is unclear.

As of Thursday morning, no charges had been announced and no suspects have been publicly identified.

The gunfire Wednesday erupted after an estimated 1 million people gathered steps from Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for the parade and rally to mark the Chiefs’ repeat championship win, sending fans running for cover as law enforcement swarmed the area, confetti still blowing in the wind.

“We do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness or video, to contact police,” Graves said at a Wednesday news conference.

Four hospitals received 30 patients – 19 with gunshot wounds – from the shooting, their staffs told CNN. Children’s Mercy Hospital received 11 children between ages 6 and 15 – nine who’d been shot – from the scene, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

The shooting was the second in a year at a major US sports title celebration, after two people were wounded in June as Denver fans left a parade for the NBA’s Nuggets. It marked yet another place where a sense of safety was punctured by gun violence, with American churches, schools, grocery stores and outlet malls already marred by shootings.

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Wednesday’s was at least the 48th mass shooting in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN counts those in which four or more are shot, not including a perpetrator.

Police now are collecting physical and digital evidence, and interviewing witnesses and victims, Graves said. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives both responded to Kansas City to help police, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

“I am angry at what happened today,” Graves said Wednesday. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

Deceased victim ‘was the light at every party’

Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died after getting shot at the rally, her employer KKFI 90.1 FM said. Police have not identified the person who died in the shooting.

“We are absolutely devastated at the loss of such an amazing person who gave so much to KKFI and the KC community,” station spokesperson Kelly Dougherty said in an email to CNN.

Lopez-Galvan “leaves behind an incredible legacy,” said Manny Abarca, a Jackson County, Missouri, legislator who was at the parade with his daughter. He knew Lopez-Galvan, describing her as a member of a “very large family of civic leaders” actively involved with the city’s Latino community.

“She was the light at every party. She was often times the voluntary DJ when everyone needed one for a community event,” he told “CNN This Morning.”

“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said at a Wednesday news conference.

Members of Lopez-Galvan’s family are among those injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the mayor of Lee’s Summit, a suburb about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Lopez-Galvan’s brother is Lee’s Summit Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez, Mayor Bill Baird wrote, noting two of Lopez’s nieces and a nephew were injured.

“This is truly heartbreaking and an absolute tragedy,” Baird said, asking his community to pray for the family.

Police detain person tackled by fans

Paul Contreras was at the event with his daughters when people started running.

He then saw someone moving “in the opposite direction” and heard someone yell to stop him, Contreras told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday.

Contreras said he hit the person from behind and tackled him, knocking a gun to the ground in the process. Two other attendees then stepped in to help hold the person down.

“You don’t think about it. It’s just a reaction,” Contreras said.

Video shows police arriving at the scene and handcuffing the person, who was pinned to the ground.

“He was fighting the whole time,” Contreras told CNN. “And we were fighting him to keep him down.”

It’s unclear if the person who was tackled by Contreras was one of the three people that Kansas City police said were detained following the shooting.

“We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in (a) video where fans assisted police,”Graves told reporters.

‘I felt like I was going to die’

The celebration started with Chiefs players on double-decker buses, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, waving to fans as they rolled through the city. Some players left their rides to walk the parade route, high-fiving fans along the way.

A victory rally following the parade featured several players toasting the team’s connection with the city. The event had just wrapped up when gunshots rang out.

Manny Abarca, the former treasurer of the Kansas City Public School Board, told CNN’s Laura Coates that he and his 5-year-old daughter had left the main stage area when they heard screams and saw a flood of people running toward them.

“People were saying ‘guns, police, run,’” Abarca said.

He said he immediately picked up his daughter and sheltered in a nearby restaurant with Kansas City Chiefs players, owners, family members and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Abarca said his daughter went into “protocol mode,” telling her father, “This is like training.”

Madison Anderes, 24, told CNN she was at the event with her brother and mother when they heard what they at first thought were fireworks.

“He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” someone then yelled, before a second round of pops went off, this time significantly louder. “That’s when all chaos broke out.”

Anderes was knocked down on the ground when everyone started running.

“I felt like I was going to die, I felt like a sitting duck and I was going to get shot,” she said.

Anderes then got up and ran with her brother and mother to a storefront, where about 10 other people were huddling, she said. At that point, she said she saw law enforcement enter the scene.

Mayor Lucas said he was at Union Station when the shooting happened.

“I was inside of Union Station, we heard something, a number of us start running and I see a stream of officers going the exact other direction in with guns drawn, ready to address danger,” Lucas said. “People who responded absolutely immediately. But I wish that we lived in a world where they wouldn’t have to do that.”

The mayor said hundreds of officers were at the event, with security stationed in locations throughout the area and on top of buildings, and yet, multiple people were shot “in a matter of moments.”

“It seems like almost nothing is safe and we had hundreds of law enforcement,” the mayor said.

The Kansas City Chiefs said its players, coaches and staff are all accounted for and safe. “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce expressed anguish over the shooting.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” Kelce said in a post on X.

President Joe Biden in a statement said that the Super Bowl win should have been a joyous occasion.

“For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul. Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?”

