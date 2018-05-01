K9 refuses to go to work until he gets a belly rub

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WSVN) — A police dog in Maryland surprised his handler when he refused to get in the patrol car to go to work.

Cassie Costin started recording on her cell phone as her husband, Deputy Ryan Costin, tried in vain to get his K9 partner Jango into his cruiser. Jango refused, instead choosing to lie on the grass, waiting for a belly rub.

When coaxing didn’t work, Costin finally crouched on the ground, petting Jango and rubbing his belly, much to the dog’s delight.

That apparently was exactly what Jango wanted, since the dog promptly jumped into the backseat afterward.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to their Facebook page, saying they understood the dog’s desire to take a mid-week break.

“A beautiful Spring day makes the best Deputies want to play hooky!!” the department wrote in its caption. “Yes we all love working at the Sheriff’s Office, but just like our human Deputies, when spring fever hits even our awesome K-9’s just want to go to the park and lie in the cool grass and maybe play a little catch….or um fetch!!”

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Belgian Malinois joined the sheriff’s office in 2013, and was their first K9 to be trained in narcotics detection.

