(WSVN) - K-mart will be down to three stores once its New Jersey location closes.

The one here in South Florida is one of the last stores standing.

The former retail giant once carried more than 2,000 stores, but it has struggled to compete against Walmart and Amazon.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002 and again in 2018.

