K-9’s first day on the job includes drug bust

(WSVN) - A new police dog is receiving praise from its employer in Ohio after he made a drug bust having only been on the job less than a day.

Norwood Police Department shared the news on Facebook.

“Can you have a better first day on the job than Beau has had so far,” the post read.

K-9 Beau helped his handler Officer Harvey by sniffing around a car during a traffic stop.

Beau indicated there was an illegal control substance present, giving the officer probable cause to search.

The search turned up syringes, a baggy of suspected heroin and fentanyl mix and a baggy of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop.

The department said the driver was charged with two counts of felony drug possession, drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension.

“Good Boy Beau,” the department posted. “Great work.”

