NEW JERSEY. (WSVN) -A good boy is going into retirement but not before being sent on a final mission.
In his final search and find he got thrown a few balls and other toys.
The 7-year-old German short-haired pointer is used to sniffing and detecting explosives with the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA said the K-9 is considered a 100% good boy among his peers.
Obie can now relax and enjoy lots of treats and belly scratches.
“In TSA K-9 Obie we trust,” said TSA in an Instagram post.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.