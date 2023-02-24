NEW JERSEY. (WSVN) -A good boy is going into retirement but not before being sent on a final mission.

In his final search and find he got thrown a few balls and other toys.

The 7-year-old German short-haired pointer is used to sniffing and detecting explosives with the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said the K-9 is considered a 100% good boy among his peers.

Obie can now relax and enjoy lots of treats and belly scratches.

“In TSA K-9 Obie we trust,” said TSA in an Instagram post.

