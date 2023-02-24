NEW JERSEY. (WSVN) -A good boy is going into retirement but not before being sent on a final mission.

In his final search and find he got thrown a few balls and other toys.

The 7-year-old German short-haired pointer is used to sniffing and detecting explosives with the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said the K-9 is considered a 100% good boy among his peers.

Obie can now relax and enjoy lots of treats and belly scratches.

“In TSA K-9 Obie we trust,” said TSA in an Instagram post.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox