K-9 named after Parkland victim patrols New Jersey school

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A police dog named to honor one of the Parkland victims is the first in Southern New Jersey to patrol a school.

Meadow, a 2-year old Dutch shepherd, is named after Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 students killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

The K-9 is trained to sniff out guns and ammo and to identify and attack an active shooter.

Pollack’s father, Andrew Pollack, is helping start a program with dogs like the one named after his daughter in hopes it will spread to many schools across the nation and prevent future tragedies like the Parkland school shooting.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.