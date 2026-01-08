MIDDLE RIVER, Maryland (WBAL) — A Middle River mother who saved her two children from a house fire by dropping them from a second-story window to a neighbor returned home Wednesday.

Ashley Gubernat and her family saw what was left of their home after she and her two children were rescued by neighbors while her house was burning Tuesday morning in Middle River.

Gubernat said she was in bed when she heard the fire alarm. She woke up to see flames on the first floor of the home.

“Got to my second son’s bedroom, got him out of bed, came back into my bedroom, opened this front window right here. Smoke started pouring out, my oldest son was screaming, ‘Help me, help me.’ Banging on the side of the house,” Gubernat said.

Steven Angelini heard the noise outside and ran over to help. He eventually ran into trouble trying to remove a ladder from a nearby truck.

“He stood under me and he kept saying, ‘Drop them Ash, I got them. Drop them, I’m going to catch them. I’m going to catch them, just drop them,'” Gubernat said. “So, my youngest son went first. I stood on the awning. I reached down as far as I could reach, and I just let go.”

Her older son was a little apprehensive at first, she said.

“When he realized what I did with his younger brother, he panicked and he held onto the wall,” Gubernat said. “He said, ‘I’m not letting go. I’m not jumping.’ And I looked him straight in the eye and I said, ‘If you don’t jump, we’re dying. We’re going to die in the house. You’ve got to get out.’ He looked at me and regripped, and I just pushed him off.”

Both children fell into Angelini’s arms, breaking their fall. Other neighbors were eventually able to free the ladder to help get Gubernat down.

Angelini is a hero, Gubernat said. She also thanked her neighbors who rushed to help, emphasizing the importance of fire safety. Her son recently learned about fire safety in school, Gubernat said.

“He told the doctors and nurses yesterday that one thing he knows about fire is to get low, crawl and cover your mouth. The fact that he remembered that and was able to apply it when this was happening shows they are listening,” Gubernat said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.

