(WSVN) - A dog skipped over a rope with his German owner 32 times in 30 seconds breaking a Guinness World Record.

The dog owner, Wolfgang Lauenburger, trained Balu to perform in circus acts and taught him to jump rope on his hind legs.

Lauenburger and his dogs are familiar with the world of breaking records and have set many world records before.

The man’s daughter, Alexa, is also a dog trainer.

She has appeared on Germany’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.