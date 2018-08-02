Judge orders suspect’s mouth taped shut because he wouldn’t stop talking

CLEVELAND (WSVN) — A judge ordered that a suspect have his mouth taped shut after he wouldn’t stop talking during a sentencing hearing.

According to Fox 8 Cleveland, 32-year-old Franklyn Williams was being sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft and other charges.

However, during the hearing, Williams reportedly would not stop talking, ignoring over a dozen warnings from the judge over a period of 30 minutes. Williams reportedly even interrupted his own attorneys.

Frustrated with the situation, the judge eventually ordered that Williams have his mouth taped shut.

Deputies placed a piece of tape on his mouth. However, Williams continued to interrupt. A judge then had a deputy place another piece of tape on Williams’ mouth.

Williams was ultimately sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.